Evonik opens new 3D printing technology centre in Texas

In a move that expands its additive manufacturing business while also building on an earlier acquisition, Germany-based specialty chemicals supplier Evonik has opened a new technology centre for 3D printing in Austin, Texas.

In a July 16 statement, Evonik officials said the U.S. site will play a “key role” within the company’s global innovation network in the development of new, ready-to-use materials for powder bed fusion manufactured by Structured Polymers, a U.S.-based start-up for 3D printing materials technology that Evonik acquired in early 2019.

Dubbed the Center for Structured Polymers Technology, the facility features an application technology laboratory with 3D printers and a processing area, a research and development laboratory, production rooms and associated office areas, and meeting rooms.

“By expanding our capabilities in North America, we are sending an important signal to our partners in the region that we can now better support them with new technological opportunities in materials development right in their own backyard,” said Vikram Devarajan, managing director of the 3D Printing Technology Center in Austin, Texas

Structured Polymers’ technology is based on a polymer granulate that is processed into fine powder material in various steps. In this process, polymer powders can be produced in controlled particle sizes with a diameter range of 0.1 – 400 μm while, at the same time, offering superior material properties, Evonik said.