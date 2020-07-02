DSM acquires part of Clariant’s 3D printing materials business

July 2, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a move that will allow its customers rapid product development iterations for 3D printing filaments and pellets, global sciences company Royal DSM is taking over parts of specialty chemical company Clariant’s 3D printing business portfolio.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The transaction includes part of Clariant’s 3D printing team, selection of their portfolio and pipeline of engineering-grade filament and pellet materials and customer relations, expertise in powder development, and a small production line for fast ramp-up of small batches.

“We are very excited about welcoming the new team members and the expertise they bring to expand our service offering,” said Hugo da Silva, vice president, additive manufacturing at DSM. “We share the same focus on customer needs and have complementary expertise and portfolio. Together we can fulfil market needs faster and with a broader materials toolbox, and realize further the potential of additive manufacturing to the manufacturing world.”

“After thorough strategic review, Clariant concluded that its 3D printing materials business was no longer aligned with its strategic focus,” said Richard Haldimann, Clariant’s head of sustainability transformation. “While we will continue to serve the 3D printing market with our high quality additives and flame retardants, we are confident that DSM is the ideal new home for parts of Clariant’s tailored 3D printing materials business to continue its successful development.”

DSM is headquartered in Geleen, the Netherlands.