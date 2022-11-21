Canadian 3D printer Precision ADM forms strategic partnership with Tecomet

Winnipeg-based Precision ADM said the partnership will allow it to expand development and production opportunities in the area of additive and subtractive manufacturing.

Canadian additive manufacturer Precision ADM has formed a strategic partnership with U.S.-based aerospace and medical parts maker Tecomet.

In a news release, officials with Winnipeg-based Precision ADM said the partnership will allow it to expand development and production opportunities in the area of additive and subtractive manufacturing. “The collaboration will allow Precision ADM and Tecomet to jointly leverage combined resources and expertise to compress customer’s development timelines with the partnership yielding both expanded capabilities and capacity for each organization,” it said.

Specifically, the partnership will allow for the expansion of Precision ADM’s advanced digital manufacturing (ADM) proprietary set of processes, which has produced millions of additive manufactured implants and instruments in the medical market; the offering of additional process expertise into new material areas for Tecomet, including IE plastics, aluminum, cobalt chrome and 316 SS, while expanding capacity in titanium and 17-4 stainless steel; and complementary capabilities with EOS metal additive platforms to drive speed of development and scalability to production.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Tecomet; an organization with a history of excellence that clearly values Precision ADM’s highly technical and advanced manufacturing processes and capabilities” says. “Together with Tecomet, we will be able to offer clients shorter lead times and more efficient production with the same commitment to quality and manufacturing excellence for which we are both known,” said Precision ADM president and CEO Martin Petrak. “Our shared expertise and history in the medical device and aerospace industries leads to a naturally collaborative relationship.”

Tecomet is headquartered in Woburn, Mass.