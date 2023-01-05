Braskem expands 3D printing portfolio with taulman3D acquisition

Taulman3D filaments and polymers are available globally through distributors on six continents.

In a move that expands its additive manufacturing materials portfolio, polyolefins producer Braskem has acquired 3D filament supplier taulman3D for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Linton, Indiana, taulman3D makes nylon, recycled glycol-modified PET and PET filaments for the aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and industrial markets. The company’s products are available worldwide through distributors on six continents, Braskem officials said in a Jan. 4 news release, and taulman3D operates research and development, and production and distribution facilities in Linton.

“With projections for the 3D printing industry expected to grow from $15 billion today to $78 billion by 2030 – growing at an estimated 20% CAGR – we see enhanced opportunities to serve this rapidly growing demand,” Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem’s global commercial director of additive manufacturing, said in the release. “[This] acquisition doubles [our] market share in the additive manufacturing market and further accelerates our growth strategy.”

Taulman3D president Zach Lichaa said that Braskem’s research and development resources and production teams “will enable us to serve our clients with even greater focus and product innovation as additive manufacturing becomes increasingly engrained in global supply chains.”