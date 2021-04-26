Arburg signs Freeformer distribution deal with Würth Additive Group

Arburg Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based injection molding machine maker Arburg, has signed an agreement with the Würth Additive Group to distribute its Freeformer additive manufacturing system in Canada and the U.S.

Arburg first introduced the Freeformer at the K show in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2013. The system had its North American debut at NPE2015.

In a new release announcing the agreement, Arburg officials said that by partnering with Würth, the firm hopes to extend the reach of its Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF) technology in the manufacturing sector. The open APF system and extensive materials database enable customers to utilize their current production materials to create prototypes or move straight to small series production via additive manufacturing. The Freeformer 200-3X and 300-3X can be used to additively manufacture thermoplastic components from single or multiple materials. By using conventional plastic resins as stock material, Arburg said that parts produced via the APF system cost a fraction of what they would using other additive manufacturing methods.

“The Freeformer and APF process allow us to open up completely new possibilities in the field of industrial additive manufacturing,” Würth CEO A.J. Strandquist said. “Our customers will benefit from the adaptability of the Freeformer, as it is an open system and allows for maximum customization through an extensive materials database. Furthermore, the APF process fills the gaps we previously had with customers who use materials with additives. Now we can provide support in every avenue they need to be successful. The addition of Arburg’s Freeformer to our portfolio takes our AM service to a higher level.”

Würth is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind.