Arburg owners acquiring 3D printing startup German RepRap

February 21, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a move that expands its range of polymer 3D printing technology, the owners of injection molding machine maker Arburg have acquired industrial 3D printer company German RepRap GmbH.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Feb. 12 statement, the Hehl and Keinath families – which own Arburg – said that German RepRap will continue to operate as an independent company at its facility in Feldkirchen, Germany, near Munich. Geman RepRap founder and managing director Florian Bautz will continue to run the business, the statement said.

Founded in 2010, German RepRap develops and produces 3D systems based on fused filament fabrication (FFF) technology. In 2016, it added liquid additive manufacturing (LAM) to its portfolio, which enables processing of materials such as liquid silicone rubber (LSR). The company recently introduced the x500pro, which processes engineering plastics such as polycarbonate.

Arburg’s involvement in 3D printing goes back to 2013, when the German company introduced its Freeformer 200-3X and 300-3X additive manufacturing systems. The Freeformer works via droplet discharge and standard granulate for individual applications, while German RepRap’s x500pro relies on filament discharge for standard applications.