Bunting Magnetics names new CFO

July 17, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Magnet and magnetic equipment maker Bunting Magnetics Co. has appointed Bill Wagner as its new CFO.

Wagner will oversee financial reporting, budgets, accounting and human resources for all Bunting Magnetics divisions: Bunting Magnetics Co.; Bunting’s magnet materials division, including its e-commerce site buymagnets.com; Magnet Applications Inc.; and Bunting Magnetics Europe.

“Bill will be an invaluable asset and contributor to our exceptional management team,” said Bob Bunting, the company’s president and CEO. “He brings the financial management and background Bunting Magnetics needs as we continue to advance the global growth, profitability and strategic acquisitions of our company.”

Wagner’s most recent previous position was as CFO at Physicians Development Group/Axiom Healthcare, a developer/operator of senior healthcare facilities.

Bunting Magnetics is headquartered in Newton, Kansas.