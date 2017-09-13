Wittmann Battenfeld announces new management appointments

September 13, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Injection molding machine, automation, and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Battenfeld Inc. has promoted two employees to top management positions within the company.

Nicholas Paradiso has recently been promoted to division manager, material handling and auxiliaries. The division includes material handling equipment and systems, portable and central dryers, portable and central blenders, mold temperature controllers and chillers, granulator/reclaim equipment and extrusion downstream product lines for the plastics industry. Paradiso most recently served as Wittmann Battenfeld’s engineering manager, material handling and auxiliaries.

Also, Jason Long was recently promoted to national sales manager, robots and automation. Long started his career at Wittmann Battenfeld in 2006 as a robot field service technician, and in 2013 moved sales as the East Midwest regional sales manager for robots and automation. Before joining Wittmann Battenfeld he worked at SAS Automation for eight years as their lead automation specialist.

Wittmann Battenfeld Inc. is headquartered in Torrington, Conn.