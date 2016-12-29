Sumitomo Demag names new chief technical officer

December 29, 2016 by Canadian Plastics

As its new management team takes office, injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH has also announced the appointment of a new chief technical officer (CTO).

The Japan-based firm has named Hideki Kuroiwa, 51, as CTO effective January 2017. He will be responsible for Sumitomo Demag’s technical product development, developing product synergies and innovative customer solutions in conjunction with Sumitomo Demag’s Japanese parent company Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Kuroiwa has worked for Sumitomo Heavy Industries as well Sumitomo Demag’s plastics machinery division in Japan for more than 20 years.

Sumitomo Demag’s new management team was announced in October. Starting Jan. 1, Gerd Liebig becomes CEO, succeeding Tetsuya Okamura, who is senior vice president of Sumitomo Heavy Industries. Also effective Jan. 1, Andreas Schramm will move from his role as chief technical officer to become chief operating officer; Schramm will handle all operational processes and services, ranging from organization and purchasing to quality and production.