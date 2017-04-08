Sepro now supplying linear robots for Milacron in Europe

April 8, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

France-based automation supplier Sepro Group has signed a deal with processing equipment maker Milacron Holdings Corp. to manufacture 3- and 5-axis robots to be sold along with Milacron injection molding machines in Europe.

The agreement is similar to one Sepro made with Milacron in North America in 2010, which has seen Sepro robots sold under the Milacron brand in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

“This agreement creates new options for molders who may prefer to deal with a single supplier for their injection moulding machine and automation requirements,” said Jean-Michel Renaudeau, CEO of Sepro Group. “It opens new market opportunities for both, Milacron and Sepro.”

The partnership has already begun in Europe and more than 15 linear robots have been sold under the agreement to customers in Germany, Portugal, and elsewhere.

All linear robots are marketed under the Milacron brand name to equip its full range of injection molding machines. Milacron is handling aftermarket service with support from Sepro, particularly during the early stages of the relationship.

“The Sepro robotic systems are ideally suited for all of Milacron’s machine series and perfectly adapt to our customer’s needs,” said Denis Poelman, managing director of Milacron’s injection molding machinery business in Europe. “All platforms are offered under the name of Milacron Standard Linear Robot for pick and place applications and Milacron Performance Linear Robot for high-end applications. The new robot portfolio can handle weights from 3 to 60 kilograms.”

Sepro is based in La Roche sur Yon, France. Milacron is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.