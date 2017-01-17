Plastics Industry Association head Bill Carteaux to chair U.S. council of manufacturing associations

January 17, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Bill Carteaux, the president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based trade group the Plastics Industry Association, has been selected to chair a council of manufacturing-oriented lobbying groups and organizations within the Washington-based National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

In a statement, NAM said that Carteaux will serve a one-year term as chair of its Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA), made up of more than 260 industry-specific associations that work with the larger NAM. Carteaux has previously served as vice chair of the CMA

The Plastics Industry Association was formerly known as the Society of the Plastics Industry Inc. (SPI).

“President-elect Donald Trump and manufacturers across the country need strong partners to bring about the change Americans voted for in November,” said NAM president and CEO Jay Timmons. “From the first hours of the Trump transition, when the CMA helped us bring more than 1,100 executives together to pledge their best efforts to unite the country, manufacturers have shown they’re ready to work with the new administration and new Congress and be the solution in moving policies that will realize the promise of manufacturing. [Carteaux’s] commitment to manufacturing and his unparalleled experience in the industry make him the perfect choice to serve as chair of the CMA this year.”