Mocon receives ISO 9001:2015 certification for North American facilities

April 12, 2017

Mocon Inc., a provider of instruments and services for testing, measuring, and analyzing invisible gases, has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for both of its North American manufacturing facilities.

The certification includes Mocon’s North American manufacturing facilities in Minneapolis, Minn., and Lyons, Colorado. Design, manufacturing and technical services have been certified for Mocon’s permeation instruments as well as the Baseline brand of industrial gas analyzers and pID-Tech sensors. The certification also includes technical service in the U.S. for the company’s Lippke- and Dansensor-brand instruments.

“By going through the latest ISO certification protocol, our customers now have third party validation that our processes meet the most current international standards,” said Michael Barto, Mocon’s senior vice president of global manufacturing and engineering. “The objective is to use a robust quality management system to achieve an even higher level of customer satisfaction.”

In order to be granted ISO 9001:2015 certification, an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Mocon is headquartered in Minneapolis.