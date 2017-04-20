Milacron president and COO Ronald Krisanda stepping down

April 20, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Ronald Krisanda, the president and COO of plastics machinery manufacturer Milacron Holdings Corporation, is stepping down at the end of June.

In a statement, Cincinnati, Ohio-based Milacron said that Krisanda will resign effective June 30.

Krisanda was appointed president of Milacron in April 2016 and COO in July 2014. Prior to that, he served as president of the Mold-Masters business and was a leader of the integration of Mold-Masters into Milacron.

Milacron said that Krisanda “has been instrumental in assisting with [our] global restructuring goals. These restructuring plans are well underway and have allowed the company to expand its footprint in growing geographic regions, such as India and China, as well as consolidate and expand its footprint in Europe and North America.”