Maguire sells 50,000th weigh scale blender

January 23, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Auxiliary equipment maker Maguire Products Inc. has shipped the 50,000th Maguire weigh scale blender (WSB) to Jasplastik-SK sro, a European producer of consumer electronics, automotive components, and EPS packaging.

In a visit to Jasplastik in Galanta, Slovakia to celebrate this milestone, Maguire’s vice president of marketing and sales Frank Kavanagh presented general manager Milan Macháček with a US$50,000 credit toward a future equipment purchase.

Maguire’s WSB was developed by company president Steve Maguire in 1989. The blender sold to Jasplastik-SK is a WSB 240R unit, with maximum throughput in the 270 to 350 kg/hr range. Maguire supplies over 120 WSB models, with throughputs ranging from 40 to 5,500 kg/hr.

Founded in 2001 Jasplastik-SK is part of the Jasplastik Group headquartered in Hungary. At its main facility in Galanta, Jasplastik-SK employs 2,000 people, and operates 60 injection molding machines up to 2,300 tons. At a new and growing facility in Nitra, the company has 20 injection molding machines up to 1,700 tons and employs 300 people. Total turnover in 2016 exceeded 90 million euros.

Maguire Products is headquartered in Aston, Pa. The firm’s Canadian subsidiary, Maguire Canada, is located in Concord, Ont.