M. Holland to acquire wire and cable distributor T&T Marketing

October 4, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Resin distributor M. Holland Company is buying T&T Marketing, a distributor of polymer resins and compounds to the wire and cable market.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Andover, Mass., T&T has annual revenues of about US$40 million and distributes throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company was established in 1988.

“We identified wire and cable as an attractive market segment, but lacked the technical expertise and product portfolio to effectively compete,” said Marc Fern, commercial vice president of M. Holland, which is headquartered in Northbrook, Ill. “T&T is extraordinarily strong in both, making it a perfect complement to our Business Development Group.” M. Holland formed its Business Development Group in 2016 to apply focused marketing, technical and applications development resources to certain markets. The Group currently is comprised of market development teams focused on automotive, healthcare, flexible packaging, rotational molding, and colour and compounding markets.

T&T also provides testing and applications development services at its lab in Easton, Pa. After the acquisition, T&T will continue to be led by owner and president Tom Jordan. All T&T employees also will be retained.

This transaction is expected to close in November 2017.