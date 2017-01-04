IPEG names Kirk Winstead as president

January 4, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

IPEG Inc. chief operating officer Kirk Winstead has now also been named as the firm’s president.

Headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pa., IPEG comprises four subsidiary brands serving the global plastics processing, waste recycling, and industrial heat transfer markets. IPEG brands include auxiliary equipment maker Conair, heat transfer system supplier Thermal Care, single-shaft shredder maker Republic Machine, and conveying and dedusting technology supplier Pelletron Corporation.

Winstead worked 27 years for Rapid Granulator, holding various technical, sales and management positions and eventually becoming CEO of the Rapid Group of Bredaryd, Sweden. Rapid was part of the IPEG family until it was sold in 2015. At that time, Winstead was named IPEG COO, assuming responsibility for operations, information technology, and human resources.

“Kirk Winstead’s recent operational achievements, combined with his many years of commercial leadership, uniquely qualify him to assume the role of IPEG president,” said IPEG CEO Chris Keller. “Over the past two years, he successfully led critical infrastructure and organizational transformations. This is not only a great opportunity for him, but a great move for our business.”