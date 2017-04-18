Engel to hold Technology Symposium at York, Pa. HQ

April 18, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Processing equipment maker Engel North America is holding a complementary Technology Symposium at its recently renovated Technology and Training Center at its U.S. headquarters in York, Pa.

The two-day event, scheduled for April 26 and 27, will devote the first day to medical technology and the second day to technology for the packaging industry.

“The event offers presentations from industry and Engel experts discussing the latest innovations in technology, as well as a variety of molding technologies in action,” Engel said.

In-house experts along with invited speakers will discuss recent innovations germane to those two sectors. The presentations will be followed by an opportunity to see production cells in action and to network with fellow attendees.

In particular, Engel plans to showcase the production cell for scrub!, a new interdental brush developed by German company pheneo that will soon be introduced to the market. The manufacturing process was exclusively previewed at K 2016 and made its North American debut at the PLASTEC West 2017 show, which was held in Anaheim, Calif. in February. Utilizing new technology from system partners Engel, Hack, and Hekuma, up to 500 bristles can now be molded directly in single-component injection molding, together with the core and the grip.

The presentations scheduled for the Technology Symposium are as follows:

April 26

Innovations for value-added performance: Jeff Hershey, Engel Medical, North America

Incorporating regulatory affairs into the medical device value chain: Robert Schwenker, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Pushing the boundaries of machine intelligence: Joachim Kragl, Engel North America

Automation: A key to an efficient production: Jan Nietsch, Hekuma

The changing market landscape of the healthcare industry: Perry De Fazio, Covington Associates

April 27