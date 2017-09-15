Davis-Standard completes purchase of extrusion technology supplier Maillefer

September 15, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Pawcatuck, Conn.-based extrusion equipment maker Davis-Standard LLC has completed its acquisition of Maillefer International Oy, a European supplier of wire, cable, pipe, and tube production technologies.

Maillefer is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland and Ecublens, Switzerland.

The terms of the deal – which was originally announced in August – have not been disclosed.

“[The acquisition] combines two strong brands into a market leading global extrusion systems and services provider to a world-class customer base,” Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Maillefer is a global leader that has built a strong brand based on operational excellence, technology, and providing superior customer solutions.”

Davis-Standard, which employs 900 workers worldwide, is majority owned by ONCAP, an investing unit of Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corporation. Davis-Standard is represented in Canada by Ste-Julie, Que.-based Auxiplast Inc.