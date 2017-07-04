Czech-based compounder Silon opening U.S. facility

July 4, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

In a move designed to create a manufacturing base in North America, Czech Republic-based compounder Silon sro is investing US$20 million to build a new facility in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Silon produces and sells polyolefin-based performance compounds and polyester fibres for use in the construction, automotive, and medical industries.

The new facility will be used for manufacturing, warehousing and storage. Twenty new jobs will be created, including positions in engineering, management and production.

“Silon is thrilled to open a new production site here in the U.S.,” Silon CEO Wolfgang Riediger said in a statement. “This will bring us one step closer to our [North American] customers so we can better suit their needs.”