Arburg welcomes 63 new student-trainees

October 2, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Injection molding machine maker Arburg GmbH + Co KG has welcomed its largest ever class of new trainees and students to its training centre at its headquarters in Lossburg, Germany.

A total of 63 students of the Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University started their year-long training program on Sept. 4, an “unprecedented” number, Arburg said. The new arrivals bring the total number of young men and women currently in training to 207, in response to which Arburg has enlarged its training centre by approximately 20 per cent to cover more than 2,000 square metres and added new laboratories and new machines.

In over 65 years, Arburg has graduated more than 1,700 students towards careers in plastics processing.