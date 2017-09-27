TricorBraun acquires Continental Packaging Associates

September 27, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Rigid packaging manufacturer TricorBraun has purchased Pennsylvania-based glass and plastics packaging supplier Continental Packaging Associates (CPA) for an undisclosed sum.

CPA will now operate under the TricorBraun portfolio.

“CPA is a great strategic fit with a good legacy and reputation,” TricorBraun president and CEO Keith Strope said. “It’s family-owned, much like TricorBraun started out.”

CPA is owned by cousins Howard, Alan, and Todd Feldman, who will all remain in management roles with TricorBraun.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Missouri, TricorBraun employs over 1,000 people and operates in over 40 locations across North America, London, England, China, Hong Kong, and India. The company specializes in industrial packaging, container manufacturing, rigid plastic packaging, bottle wholesaler, package design, package engineering, extrusion blow molds, glass bottles, closures, dispensers, tubes, plastic bottles, and glass packaging.