Milacron delivers its 12,501st India-made injection molding machine

April 18, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Processing equipment maker Milacron Holdings Corp. has delivered its 12,501st injection molding machine manufactured in India.

On March 22, Milacron’s India manufacturing team, from Ahmedabad, India manufacturing facility, presented its 12,501st India manufactured machine. The Milacron Magna Toggle 450 ton 2K machine was delivered to plastics packaging supplier Alpla India Company.

“India is a vital market for Milacron and it continues to impress,” said Milacron CEO Tom Goeke. “Milacron places great importance in the Indian market and we’re uniquely positioned to serve it…with our ability to deliver the entire spectrum of services to the plastics industry.”

Alpla India’s relationship to Milacron stretches back almost two decades. “Milacron has fostered our relationship over the last 17 years, when we bought our first injection molding machine,” said Vagish Dixit, Alpla India’s managing director. “The technologies Milacron provides us increase our productivity and the competitiveness of our products.”

Milacron India’s Ahmedabad facility completed its most recent expansion in 2016. The expansion allowed Milacron to increase its annual output of 1,500 injection and blow molding machines to 2,100 machines per annum, a 40 per cent increase.