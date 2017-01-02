CCL adds two to board of directors

January 2, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Packaging and specialty label maker CCL Industries has added two new members to its board of directors.

The Toronto-based firm has appointed Vincent J. Galifi and Erin M. Lang.

Galifi is currently executive vice president and CFO of auto parts supplier Magna International, while Lang is currently the managing director of art gallery franchise LUMAS Canada.

“We are pleased to introduce Ms. Lang to CCL’s board and committees as she will continue the prudent Lang family stewardship that has successfully guided the company for over 60 years,” Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson, the non-executive lead director of CCL, said in a statement. “And we are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Galifi and his depth of international finance knowledge, strategic know-how and global acquisition experience to CCL’s board and committees.”

The family-owned CCL was founded in 1951 by entrepreneur Gordon Lang.