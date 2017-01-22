Amcor Rigid Plastics expands Ohio plant

January 22, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Amcor Rigid Plastics, part of Australia-based global packaging supplier Amcor, has announced that it will invest US$40 million in a major expansion of its Bellevue, Ohio manufacturing facility.

In a statement, Amcor said the project has been undertaken to meet increased demand for its diversified products packaging in the food, healthcare, beverage, and home and personal care markets. The company produces preforms and injection blow molded and extrusion molded rigid plastic containers.

The expansion of its 30-year-old Amcor facility will include an addition of 126,000 square feet of manufacturing space and an additional 85,000 square feet of warehouse space, nearly doubling the current square footage. The expanded footprint is expected to boost employment beyond the current 148-person workforce, Amcor’s statement said.

The expansion is supported by an economic development grant from JobsOhio through the assistance of the Regional Growth Partnership.

“During this strong period of growth for our business, we’re fortunate to be able to make this substantial investment at our Bellevue site,” said Ann O’Hara, vice president and general manager for Amcor’s diversified products business unit. “Our focus is to meet the expanded needs of our customers while also attracting new business.”

The expansion project is scheduled to be complete next summer.