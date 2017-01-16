Amcor Rigid Plastics announces major expansion at Ohio facility

January 16, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Plastics packaging supplier Amcor Rigid Plastics will undergo a major expansion of its Bellevue, Ohio facility to meet increased demand in the food, healthcare, beverage, and home and personal care markets.

The company’s US$40 million investment, which will nearly double the facility’s manufacturing and warehouse footprint, is supported by an economic development grant from JobsOhio through the assistance of the Regional Growth Partnership program.

Amcor’s expansion of the 30-year-old facility will include an addition of 126,000 square feet of manufacturing space and an additional 85,000 square feet of warehouse space. The expanded footprint is expected to boost employment beyond the current 148-person workforce. Bellevue currently produces preforms along with injection blow molded and extrusion blow molded rigid plastic containers.

“During this strong period of growth for our business, we’re fortunate to be able to make this substantial investment at our Bellevue site,” said Ann O’Hara, vice president and general manager for Amcor’s diversified products business unit. “Our focus is to meet the expanded needs of our customers while also attracting new business.”

The expansion project is already underway and completion is expected next summer.

Amcor employs more than 31,000 people worldwide, operating in 40-plus countries and across more than 190 sites. The firm’s Canadian operation is headquartered in Brampton, Ont.