DME makes big investment in Michigan facility

April 27, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Mold technology supplier DME Company is investing US$5 million to expand its manufacturing facility in, Greenville, Mich., and create up to 70 additional full-time jobs there.

The expansion and investment announcement follows the recent decision to close a DME facility in Youngwood, Penn. Milacron Holdings Corp., the industrial technology company that owns DME, plans to consolidate operations of its mold technology manufacturing and fabrication to its Greenville location. In addition to the consolidation, Milacron plans to make what it calls “significant investments” to expand the capabilities of its Greenville location.

“By consolidating our machining operations into one single U.S. location, we can target our investment funds, building a world-class facility in Greenville to support our growth plans,” said Peter Smith, Milacron DME president and general manager.

The investment was assisted by Michigan-based economic development consultant The Right Place Inc. and Montcalm Economic Alliance, in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the City of Greenville.

In addition to DME, Cincinnati-based Milacron Holdings owns the Milacron, Mold-Masters, Ferromatik, Uniloy, and CIMCOOL brands.