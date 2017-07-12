Thermoplastics supplier Polyplastics USA expands Michigan HQ

July 12, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Engineering thermoplastics supplier Polyplastics USA has announced what it calls a “significant expansion” of its U.S. headquarters in Farmington Hills, Mich.

The company has doubled its technical and office space, adding several new molding and testing machines.

Polyplastics increased its overall headquarters space with additions coming in the technical laboratory and office/conference room area. The expansion of the testing laboratory includes installation of a new JSW 110AD 180H injection molding machine for customer trails and training. Also, along with the new conference room and testing lab expansion, Polyplastics has added a new seminar room with a capacity of 40 people.

In the North American market, Polyplastics supplies polyacetal copolymer (POM), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) for automotive, electrical/electronics, and consumer electronics applications.

Polyplastics began operations in 2012, and is responsible for covering the North and South America region for its Tokyo-based parent company, Polyplastics Co. Ltd.