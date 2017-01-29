Teknor Apex investing $32 million to expand Tennessee facility

January 29, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Materials supplier Teknor Apex Company is making a multi-million dollar expansion at its facility in Tennessee.

Pawtucket, R.I.-based Teknor Apex will spend US$32.2 million to build a 200,000-square-foot distribution facility at its site in Brownsville, Tenn.

In a statement, Teknor Apex said the expansion will also allow it to grow the manufacturing units within its existing plant there.

“We made a commitment to this facility and community almost 50 years ago and are proud to see it continue to grow,” Brownsville site general manager Rob Lincer said in the release. “We are equally as proud of our employees, both present and past, who have made it possible.”

The firm first established operations in Brownsville in 1971. In total, Teknor Apex has nine U.S. locations and operations in Belgium, Singapore, and China.