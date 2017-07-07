PolyOne buys colourant and additive supplier Mesa

July 7, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Material supplier PolyOne Corporation’s busy year continues, as the Avon Lake, Ohio-based company has announced the acquisition of Mesa, a North American producer of colour and additive materials and services.

This is the fourth purchase made by PolyOne this year.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1990 and privately-owned, Mesa produces both solid and liquid colourant technologies and operates two facilities located in Phoenix, Arizona and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The company serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, consumer products, and outdoor equipment.

“Our colour and additives offerings continue to expand, and we’re very excited that Mesa is the latest addition to our leading portfolio of solutions,” Robert M. Patterson, PolyOne’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “Mesa is our fourth specialty colour acquisition in the last eight months…[and] we continue to focus on these successful bolt-on opportunities where we can invest to grow, leverage our service and innovation expertise, and collaborate across all our PolyOne businesses.”

In January, PolyOne acquired two specialty colorants and additives makers: Silcotec Inc. of La Porte, Indiana, and Comptek Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH of Diez, Germany; and in June, PolyOne bought compound supplier Rutland Holding Co., of Pineville, N.C.

PolyOne has also been in a selling mood recently: earlier this month, the company announced the sale of its Designed Structures and Solutions (DSS) business, which includes sheet, rollstock and packaging assets, to New York City-based investment firm Arsenal Capital Partners for US$115 million. DSS includes most of the former Spartech Corporation, which was acquired by PolyOne in 2013.