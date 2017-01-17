Nova Chemicals Joffre expansion now open

January 17, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Nova Chemicals Corporation has started up its new world-scale linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) gas phase reactor at its site in Joffre, Alta., and is now shipping butene LLDPE produced on site to its customers.

This is the first new LLDPE reactor in the Americas in over a decade, Calgary-based Nova said in a statement, and represents a $1-billion investment.

“The new capacity allows [us] to meet the growing demand for flexible films used in food packaging, heavy-duty sack and can liners,” said Chris Bezaire, Nova’s senior vice president, PE business. “The new supply of LLDPE from our PE1 expansion project will enhance our position as a leading polyethylene supplier in the Americas, helping our customers grow and succeed in their businesses.”

The addition of this reactor increases Nova’s LLDPE production capacity by close to one billion pounds, giving the company total polyethylene production capacity of approximately 5 billion pounds.