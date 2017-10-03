Name change for raw materials supplier

October 3, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Alternative Rubber & Plastics Inc., an Amherst, N.Y.-based raw material supplier, has changed its name to ARP Materials, along with a new brand and logo designed to reflect a more modern and diverse business trajectory.

“We’re approaching 25 years in business,” said Jerry Fasolino Jr., ARP president. “During the last eight years ARP has experienced significant and rapid growth. Originally we offered only polymers, and now we’re supplying a broad selection of materials which serve a wide variety of industries. We’re implementing new ideas, standardizing our processes, upgrading our technology and introducing additional product lines. Our new brand is the visual demonstration of our evolving company.”

An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, ARP operates ten full-service warehouses across the U.S.