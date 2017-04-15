Milliken buys colourant maker Keystone Aniline

April 15, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty chemical maker Milliken & Co. has acquired colourant producer Keystone Aniline Corporation for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken said the deal “joins two successful organizations with complementary expertise and capabilities to offer customers a broader array of advanced colourant solutions, technologies, and services.”

“Milliken and Keystone Aniline share a long history of innovation, environmentally responsible manufacturing and relationship building – core values which connect us in practice, perspective, and approach to values-based business,” said Harold Chandler, Milliken president, CEO and Chairman. “We look forward to welcoming Keystone Aniline to the Milliken family of companies and competing together as we leverage meaningful innovation and environmentally responsible manufacturing.”

Founded in 1920, Keystone Aniline is headquartered in Chicago, Ill., and has operations in Europe and North America, including the company’s largest manufacturing facility in Inman, S.C.

“By combining our product portfolios and specialized colourant knowledge with Milliken’s solutions and expertise, we create business and market synergies that will drive new global opportunities and better meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Keystone Aniline CEO John Andrews.