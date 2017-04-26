M. Holland to build massive resin distribution centre near Chicago

April 26, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Thermoplastic resin distributor M. Holland Company is partnering with two longtime logistics providers to build a new 400,000-square-foot distribution centre near Chicago.

The joint venture between M. Holland and G&D Hoffman Transportation and Major Prime Plastics will feature a 400,000-square-foot building, paved access for nearly 700 rail cars, and a fleet of bulk trucks. Services will include warehousing, bulk transfer, and packaging.

In a statement, M. Holland said the joint venture is designed to give it “access to direct rail service from three class one rail providers, UP, BNSF and CN, for service to domestic and international markets.” The new distribution centre will be located in Coal City, Ill., which is approximately 60 miles southwest of Chicago – close to some of the largest intermodal yards in the world, M. Holland said, and providing access to all major U.S. ports for import and export opportunities. “[We] expect a significant improvement in rail transit times when the new facility is operational in January of 2018,” the company said.

Major Prime Plastics and G&D Hoffman Transportation have been logistics providers to M. Holland for more than three decades.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., M. Holland is said to be one of North America’s largest resin distributors, supplying more than 1.4 billion lbs of resin annually to more than 4,000 customers.