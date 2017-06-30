Lanxess’ Rhein Chemie business unit combines rubber and colourant specialties

June 30, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

On the heels of its acquisition of U.S. firm Chemtura in April 2017, specialty chemical supplier Lanxess has revised its organizational structure, with the rubber additives and colourant additives business lines now both belonging to the Rhein Chemie business unit.

In a statement, Cologne, Germany-based Lanxess said the goal of the restructuring is to adopt “a more targeted approach with an even stronger customer focus.” The unit will in the future cover specialty business with active ingredient compounds, specialty chemicals and processing aids for the rubber, plastics, and colourants industries.

“The two business lines have similar requirements and the realignment caters to our specialized business, which sometimes involves small volumes,” said Philipp Junge, head of the Rhein Chemie business.

The rubber additives business supplies the rubber industry with a broad range of pre-dispersed chemicals, processing promoters, vulcanization and filler activators, anti-sun check waxes, and release agents. The colourant additives business supplies colourants for use in numerous demanding applications and manufactures organic colourants.

The new head of colourant additives business is Dominik Risse, who is returning to the operational side of the business from the mergers & acquisitions group function to take charge of this business line.

The name Rhein Chemie will remain the umbrella brand for rubber and colourants business. Lubricant and flame retardant additives business, meanwhile, has been transferred to Lanxess’ additives business unit.

The Rhein Chemie business unit currently has around 1,000 employees and supplies more than 2,000 products to over 3,000 customers in 120 countries across the globe. It is split into two business lines.