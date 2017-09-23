DowDuPont starts up new Texas PE and ethylene units

September 23, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

DowDuPont Inc. has announced the start-up of its new integrated world-scale ethylene production facility and its new Elite enhanced polyethylene (PE) production facility, both in Freeport, Texas.

The units will continue to ramp up through the third quarter and are expected to reach full rates in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The new unit will have annual production of almost 900 million lbs of Elite-brand enhanced PE and more than 3 billion pounds of new ethylene. More than 1 billion lbs of ethylene capacity are expected to be added to that unit, which officials said will make it the world’s single largest ethylene site.

“These facilities are an integral part of Dow’s investments on the US Gulf Coast to meet increasing consumer-led demand in our core market verticals of packaging, infrastructure and consumer care, and will enable our next level of earnings and cash flow growth,” said Andrew Liveris, executive chairman of DowDuPont.

In addition to supporting Dow’s near-term capacity additions, the ethylene facility will also support further planned debottlenecks to unlock additional polyethylene capacity as well as a new world-scale polyethylene unit as part of the Company’s comprehensive growth investments. According to Dow, the remaining derivative assets to come online in the U.S. Gulf Coast include: