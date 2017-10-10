Aurora Plastics acquires compounder S&E Specialty Polymers

October 10, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to expand into the TPE market, Aurora Plastics LLC, a supplier of PVC compounds, has acquired compounder S&E Specialty Polymers for an undisclosed price.

The move marks Aurora Plastics’ second acquisition this year and represents the company’s initial expansion into TPEs and further expansion into the company’s flexible PVC capabilities.

S&E builds on Aurora Plastics’ ongoing commitment to offering the highest quality PVC products in the industry, backed by the best customer service.

“S&E has a strong history of solving customer problems with unique compound solutions, combined with a strong focus on customer service and response,” said Darrell Hughes, CEO of Streetsboro, Ohio-based Aurora Plastics.

S&E Specialty Polymers is headquartered in Lunenburg, Mass.

Founded in 1997, Aurora Plastics operates four PVC compound production facilities: in Sreetsboro; Welcome, N.C.; Marieville, Quebec; and Lunenburg, Mass. The Lunenburg site will now also produce chlorinated polyethylene, TPOs, plastic concentrates, and low-smoke zero-halogen compounds (LSOH) compounds.