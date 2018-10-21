World Robot Summit 2018

WRS will bring together the world’s most advanced robots and robotic technologies along with researchers and developers of robots and key government and private industry players from around the world. The Robot Excellence gathered here will face off in these competitions and exhibitions (through competitions, demonstrations, discussions and award presentations) to show the changes that will take place in industry, society and daily life.

As part of WRS, the World Robot Challenge will feature competitions in four categories: Industrial Robotics Category, Service Robotics Category, Disaster Robotics Category, and Junior Category.

In addition, the World Robot Expo will feature special exhibitions of advanced robots and robotics technologies implemented in the area of the competition venue, along with regional exhibitions that offer examples of advanced robotics at work for society.