Wittmann Battenfeld Industry 4.0 & Connectivity Symposium


October 05, 2017
8900 Research Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262, USA



Wittmann Battenfeld Inc. will be hosting a one day symposium event at the Polymers Center for Excellence (PCE) in Charlotte, NC, on Thursday, October 5. There will be two sessions during the day, one from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the next from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.   The event is intended to teach molders, engineers, managers, and equipment buyers, through technical presentations and live/hands-on demonstrations, what Industry 4.0 technology is capable of and how it can improve the molding process.

Equipment on display at the event, and in use for the hands-on portion of the day, will include:

  • EcoPower 110 with B6 controller, with integrated:

o   W823 Robot

o   FlowCon Plus Waterflow Regulator

o   TEMPRO plus Temperature Controller

o   Aton Dryer

o   GRAVIMAX Blender 

  • B8 simulator will also be on display for demonstrations
