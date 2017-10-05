Wittmann Battenfeld Industry 4.0 & Connectivity Symposium

Wittmann Battenfeld Inc. will be hosting a one day symposium event at the Polymers Center for Excellence (PCE) in Charlotte, NC, on Thursday, October 5. There will be two sessions during the day, one from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the next from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is intended to teach molders, engineers, managers, and equipment buyers, through technical presentations and live/hands-on demonstrations, what Industry 4.0 technology is capable of and how it can improve the molding process.
Equipment on display at the event, and in use for the hands-on portion of the day, will include:
o W823 Robot
o FlowCon Plus Waterflow Regulator
o TEMPRO plus Temperature Controller
o Aton Dryer
o GRAVIMAX Blender