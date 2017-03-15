The use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) continues to grow for a wide variety of packaging applications. However, technological inroads also continue to advance at an equally fast pace challenging those who want to use this versatile and sustainable material in new product applications. To address those needs Plastic Technologies, Inc. (PTI), is announcing its first regional PET Technology for Packaging Applications seminar. The one-day event will be held between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 15th, Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, Atlanta. The subject matter targets rigid plastic packaging professionals. Course material is suitable for those new to industry, as well as seasoned veterans who can benefit from the latest process improvements and material attributes. The one-day training seminar will cover: · PET chemistry and properties · Injection molding basics · Package development fundamentals · Blow molding essentials · Heat-set applications · Quality assurance and testing · Impact of recycling technology