PACK EXPO Las Vegas & Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2017

– 2,000-plus exhibiting companies

– 30,000 attendees from virtually every vertical market

– Nearly 900,000 net square feet of an almost sold-out exhibit floor

– More than 30 hours of industry-critical educational programming

– The annual PACK gives BACK™ event, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, featuring rock legends The Doobie Brothers. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the PACK EXPO Scholarship which provides grants to U.S. and Canadian colleges with packaging and processing programs. Media entry free. Donations welcome.