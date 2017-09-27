Canadian Plastics

Event

PACK EXPO Las Vegas & Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2017


September 25 - September 27, 2017
3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109



Event highlights:
– 2,000-plus exhibiting companies
– 30,000 attendees from virtually every vertical market
– Nearly 900,000 net square feet of an almost sold-out exhibit floor
– More than 30 hours of industry-critical educational programming
– The annual PACK gives BACK™ event, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, featuring rock legends The Doobie Brothers. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the PACK EXPO Scholarship which provides grants to U.S. and Canadian colleges with packaging and processing programs. Media entry free. Donations welcome.
Visit event's website
https://www.packexpolasvegas.com/


Print this page


Related