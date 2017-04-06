Canadian Plastics

Molding 2017


April 04 - April 06, 2017
555 S McDowell St, N Tower, Charlotte, NC 28204, United States



Molding 2017 brings global leaders and innovators in injection molding together under one roof in the world’s premier technical conference on this technology. Come away with valuable tips and insights that you can’t find anywhere else.

General conference topics include: 

  • Emerging molding technologies: Additive Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, predictive maintenance and more.
  • Materials: Engineering materials, thermoplastic composites, bio-based plastics, LSR, recycled/reprocessed materials and more.
  • Tooling: Intelligent molds, servo-electric tool actions, 3D-printed production tooling, advanced in hot runners and more.
  • Robots & Automation: The rise of collaborative robots, adding vision and weight sensing to robots, when should you automate and more.
  • Additive Value Through Decorating, Assembly, Packaging: Going beyond simple assembly and decorating, to packaging, inspection, shipping and more.
  • Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process: Applying principles of scientific molding and other strategies to create repeatable molding processes.
