Molding 2017

- Emerging molding technologies: Additive Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, predictive maintenance and more.
- Materials: Engineering materials, thermoplastic composites, bio-based plastics, LSR, recycled/reprocessed materials and more.
- Tooling: Intelligent molds, servo-electric tool actions, 3D-printed production tooling, advanced in hot runners and more.
- Robots & Automation: The rise of collaborative robots, adding vision and weight sensing to robots, when should you automate and more.
- Additive Value Through Decorating, Assembly, Packaging: Going beyond simple assembly and decorating, to packaging, inspection, shipping and more.
- Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process: Applying principles of scientific molding and other strategies to create repeatable molding processes.