October 04 - October 05, 2017

7095 Industrial Rd, Florence, KY 41042, USA

See how our machines shape the world! Join us October 4th and 5th for KraussMaffei Group’s Open House 2017 at our North American headquarters in Florence, KY. Experience machine demonstrations of our world-class technologies and connect with our world-class people who help shape your success. The event features KraussMaffei, KraussMaffei Berstorff, and Netstal machine demonstrations; and technical paper presentations and table top displays from many of our partners.

