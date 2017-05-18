Fiber-Polymer Composites Symposium

A premier conference in North America covering future opportunities in this important segment of the forest products industry. View the full Symposium program and see plenary sessions on how R&D developments including fiber composites are helping transform the auto industry by replacing petroleum-based components. The Symposium attracts hundreds of researchers, engineers, suppliers, producers and educators to collaborate on the latest advances and future opportunities for fiber-polymer composites. Register by April 10th to take advantage of early bird registration rates.