Fiber-Polymer Composites Symposium


May 16 - May 18, 2017
1 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53703



 

A premier conference in North America covering future opportunities in this important segment of the forest products industry. View the full Symposium program and see plenary sessions on how R&D developments including fiber composites are helping transform the auto industry by replacing petroleum-based components.  The Symposium attracts hundreds of researchers, engineers, suppliers, producers and educators to collaborate on the latest advances and future opportunities for fiber-polymer composites. Register by April 10th to take advantage of early bird registration rates.
Visit event's website
http://forestprod.org/woodcomposites/location.html


