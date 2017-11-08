Organized by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE), Design in Plastics 2017 is a product design, development and management conference focusing on the challenges and rewards of interdisciplinary collaboration between design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing and R&D. Learn about best practices as well as the latest related to key technologies and innovation management techniques.

Topics will include augmented and virtual reality, biomimicry, 3D printing, future of mobility, innovation management and design thinking, start-up advice, education trends, intellectual property protection, sustainability, and

in-space manufacturing – all in the context of improved communication and teamwork.

“Our mission is to create a dialogue across multiple disciplines offering valuable insights that are equally relevant to all participants – regardless of the processes run, materials used or end markets served,” said Robert Grace, conference chair and program organizer. “It is through better understanding and communication that we get better end products.”