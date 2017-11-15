November 14 - November 15, 2017

Heumarkt 20, 50667 Köln, Germany

Responding to the fast-growing demand for packaging innovations for the cosmetics, fragrances, beauty products and personal care sectors, leading experts and professionals from across the globe gather in Cologne for the first Cosmetics Packaging conference. The conference, organised by specialist plastics industry consultancy AMI, takes place on 14 – 15 November 2017.

End use applications are being driven by changing consumer behaviour and growing consumerism, as well as by category diversification thanks to brand owners’ evolving identity and changing packaging trends. Not only does Cosmetics Packaging 2017 provide a unique networking opportunity, experts also examine the latest technical advancements, developments in materials, production techniques, digitalisation, design and forward-looking packaging trends in this high value market.

The Cosmetics Packaging 2017 conference opens with an insight into industry trends and regulations from WIFAG POLYTYPE INDIA MARKETING and KELLER & HECKMAN LLP. Attendees then discover ways of heightening a consumer’s experience of brands and products through interactive and personalised packaging from E INK CORPORATION and FEELIGREEN.

Visit event's website