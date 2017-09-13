Canadian Tooling & Machining Association Annual General Meeting & Dinner

September 13, 2017

415 Harris St, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J8

The CTMA is pleased to announce that it will be holding its Annual General Meeting & Dinner on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at the Elm Hurst Inn, Ingersoll, Ontario. It promises to be a fantastic event with Keynote Speaker Donald Cooper, MBA, CSP, HoF. (of Cooper hockey equipment fame) who will be talking about Accelerating your Business… the ‘straight goods’ on how to sell more, manage smarter, grow your bottom line…and have a life!

This is another great event for CTMA members and a superb opportunity for you to promote your company! We offer a variety of event sponsorship opportunities to showcase your company’s brand and strengthen your reputation in the industry. It is only with the support of our members, suppliers and affinity partners that we are able to continue to produce our high quality events. Sponsorships are offered at various price points – Diamond, Platinum and Gold and provide a host of benefits for your business.

