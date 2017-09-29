Ontario Ministry of International Trade, in cooperation with the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in China and Automotive Manufacturers’ Association of Canada, is organizing an Automotive Technology Mission to China in September 2017. You are warmly invited to partake in the mission to exhibit in the Ontario Pavilion at 2017 China International Auto Products Expo (CIAPE) in Shanghai (Sept. 21-23, 2017). In addition to the exhibition in Shanghai, with the support of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing, Ontario companies will also benefit from well-organized business programs in Wuhu, Hefei, Guangzhou and Chongqing where key auto OEMs and parts manufacturers are located (Sept. 25-29, 2017).