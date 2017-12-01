The Automotive Surfaces 2017 conference will be looking at the latest automotive interior and electronics innovations and will provide delegates with the opportunity to learn about the latest materials, innovative technology and manufacturing techniques.
The conference will act as a platform for OEMs, Tier 1 manufacturers and plastics companies to come together to take part in engaging presentations and to discuss the future of the industry.
Smart surfaces, both interior and exterior, are being developed rapidly to reflect consumer need for functionality, style and feel. Smart coatings have been the focal point to produce desired surface properties and create added value for the user. New market trends in smart surfaces and technology are developing, including a broad range of applications that can respond to changes in the ambient environment, which look to capitalise on the recent success of smart coatings.