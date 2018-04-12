Additive Manufacturing Users Group 2018 Education & Training Conference

AMUG brings together engineers, designers, technicians, supervisors, plant managers and educators from around the world to share expertise, best practices, challenges, and application developments in additive manufacturing. Unique among additive manufacturing (AM) events, the AMUG Conference is differentiated by the openness of attendees and their willingness to share. Paul DeWys, owner of Forerunner 3D, stated, “AMUG has the single best ROI of any conference I’ve ever attended. By the end of the first day, it had already paid for itself. The conference was phenomenal.”

The AMUG Conference will include technical sessions and hands-on workshops designed to help users get more from, and do more with, their systems. Through its Innovators Award, Technical Competition and Awards Banquet, excellence in applying additive manufacturing and contributions to the industry will be recognized. The five-day event also includes the two-night AMUGexpo, networking receptions and catered meals.