32nd Annual World Petrochemical Conference

The World Petrochemical Conference by IHS Markit is the premier annual international gathering of chemical industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from key end-use markets and technology innovators.
During the event, senior leaders from key companies such as BASF, Tasnee, INEOS, Westlake, PetroChina and CPCIF, alongside IHS Markit experts, will present a global picture of today’s complex chemical industry markets—including petrochemicals, inorganics, and specialties—as well as key strategies for businesses to remain competitive and build foundations for profitable growth.